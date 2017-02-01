Police Search For Theft, Assault Suspects

Current
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Hendersonville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in finding theft and assault suspects.
The theft happened last Friday, Jan. 27 when the victim met up with a man and woman to sell a vehicle.
Police said the couple stole the property and ran away.
The victim tried to chase the suspects, but was sprayed with pepper spray by one of them, and they got away.
Officials asked anyone with information on the crime to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.
