Police Seek To ID Would-Be Subway Robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in identifying a woman who they said tried to rob a Subway in Nashville.
The incident happened Monday evening at the fast food chain on Dickerson Pike.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the suspect entered the business at 5:20 p.m. and was wearing a red cap and gray scarf covering part of her face.
She allegedly demanded money from employees who refused. Police said at one point, she reached in her waistband area but no weapon was seen.
She fled empty handed, possibly in a black four-door Nissan car.
Anyone who recognizes her was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES).
