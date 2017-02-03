Police Warn Drivers Of Driving Drunk On Super Bowl Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Law enforcement officials have stressed safety while on the roads this weekend during the Super Bowl.

No matter who you're rooting for or who wins, police said it's no reason to drink and drive.

Last year in Tennessee, there were 76 crashes and one fatality related to impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend.

Their reasoning goes back several years. Clifton Braunwalder was hit and killed by an impaired driver on a Middle Tennessee interstate several years ago. The 13-year-old was changing his mother's tire when he was hit.

Members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sheriff's Association and other agencies spoke out Friday afternoon about how important the issue is.

They encouraged everyone to prevent impaired driving crashes during this Super Bowl Weekend.