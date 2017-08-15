Former President Obama's tweet goes viral

Second most liked tweet on Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the National Women's Law Center's Annual Awards dinner on November 9, 2011 in Washington, D.C. Obama addressed and honored the women and their roles in the civil rights movement, and spoke on equality. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama's tweet about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has become one of the platform's most-liked posts.

Obama tweeted Saturday night: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." The quote comes from Nelson Mandela's autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom." 

The tweet is the second most-liked tweet of all time, with more than 2.4 million likes. 

Leading Twitter is Ariana Grande's tweet following the deadly bombing at her concert in England with 2.7 million likes.

