Possible Human Remains Found In Robertson County

5:43 AM, Jan 24, 2017
17 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - Authorities have been called to an area of Robertson County where possible human remains were found.

The discovery was made Monday afternoon near Maxey Road at Exit 19 off Interstate 24. That person then called 911.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the remains are indeed human.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were expected to arrive Tuesday morning to assist with the case.

No additional details were known.   
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top