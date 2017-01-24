Possible Human Remains Found In Robertson County

Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 36°
HI: 64°
LO: 46°
HI: 45°
LO: 35°
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - Authorities have been called to an area of Robertson County where possible human remains were found.
The discovery was made Monday afternoon near Maxey Road at Exit 19 off Interstate 24. That person then called 911.
Authorities have not yet confirmed if the remains are indeed human.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were expected to arrive Tuesday morning to assist with the case.
No additional details were known.
Authorities have been called to an area of Robertson County where possible human remains were found.
A woman was the victim of a carjacking after her husband went inside a south Nashville area business.
The father of a missing Fort Campbell soldier has asked for help solving the mysterious case, while two soldiers were charged with her murder.
He's a mid-state police chief with his job on the line, and Monday his attorney called the group that decides whether he stays or goes -- a…
The father of a high school student who was beaten after getting off the school bus in Murfreesboro has released a video of the attack in…
A father allegedly shot his son during a domestic situation at a home near Millersville.
Four students at Wilson Central High School were charged with assault after a fist fight broke out in the school's gym.
A judge denied former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold's motion to be released from jail.
A Trump supporter from Hermitage said he was assaulted while walking to witness President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C.