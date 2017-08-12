Pregnant Teenager Shot; Gunman On The Run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pregnant teenager was shot while she was walking with her boyfriend.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot in the upper back on Dickerson Pike near Hancock Street in East Nashville around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The teenager was taken to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman took off on foot and got into a gold car before fleeing the scene. He was described as a thin man, 5'6", and he was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

This was the second pregnant woman shot in Nashville this summer. This shooting also marked more than 25 kids between 13 and 17 years old who have been shot so far in 2017. That's up 67-percent from 2016.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).