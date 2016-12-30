Everything You Need To Know About Nashville NYE Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have begun prepping for Nashville's big New Year's Eve celebration at Bicentennial Mall State Park, Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight.

Several changes have been made to the event; so here's what you need to know before you go.

LOCATION

The concert, fireworks and music note drop will be located at Bicentennial Mall State Park.

The new spot was selected -- moving the celebration from Broadway -- to give people more room, and for public safety reasons.

It's set to open at 4 p.m. and close just after the music note drop at 12:35 a.m.

Several food and drink vendors will be set up inside Bicentennial Mall, in addition to the usual vendors inside the Nashville Farmer's Market. All of them are also set to open at 4 p.m.

Non-alcoholic drinks, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper products will be available for purchase throughout the event site.

Yet, for those of age, Jack Daniel's, Fetzer and Bonterra wines, Korbel, Bud Light, and Budweiser will also have drinks for sale.

A Jack Daniel’s bar will be located on 6th Avenue and Seventh Avenue. Bud Light will have a bar with TVs and limited supply of party hats for guests on 6th Avenue.

LOCATION RESTRICTIONS

The entire perimeter of the site will be gated with 12 entry points, and you should expect security checks as you enter.

You can't bring in blankets or lawn chairs to the event because the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. is trying to make room for each of the 100,000 people expected to attend.

Click here for a complete list of restricted items.

What can I bring?

Your Personal Camera to take lots of pictures!

Your handheld, personal Umbrella (up to 36")

Your small Bag (up to 16"x10"x4") to fill with Music City Midnight souvenirs!

What can I not bring?

No Guns, Knives, Other Weapons or Dangerous Devices of Any Kind

No Coolers

No Backpacks or Luggage

No Outside Alcoholic Beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are allowed on site.

No Illegal Drugs

No Fireworks

No Laser Pointers

No Pets (except for service animals)

No Pop-Up Tents

No Beach or Pole-Style Umbrellas

No Wagons or Pull-Carts

No Inserting Stakes, Poles or Any Other Objects into the Ground, or Use of Ropes, Cords, Tape, Etc. to Reserve Space

No Drones or Other Remote Controlled Aerial Devices

No Unauthorized Vending, Sales, Sampling, or Solicitation (Event Credentials Required)

No Unauthorized Personal Transport Devices (Including Bicycles, Roller Blades, Skateboards, Segways, Golf Carts, Mopeds, Etc.) (Event Credentials Required)

No Pedicabs or Pedal Taverns

No Unauthorized Amplification Devices permitted which disrupt event production including handheld megaphones

No Performances or Demonstrations of any type unless previously authorized by event (Event Credentials Required)

No Chairs of any type

No Audio Recorders or Video Cameras of any type

No Hammocks or Attaching Anything to any Park Structures or Trees

MUSIC

There will be six bands performing on the main stage including the headliner, Keith Urban.

Other performers are:

Charlie Worsham

Moon Taxi

A Thousand Horses

Styx

TRANSIT

For those hopping back and forth from Broadway or the downtown area to the event, there will be free shuttles available.

The buses will run a continuous loop from around the Renaissance Hotel on Commerce Street to James Robertson to drop people off or take them back.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will offer "Sober Ride" service to anyone needing a free ride home from the event. Go to the Sober Ride tent located at Fourth Avenue North and Harrison Street from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Pick-up and drop-off for ride sharing services will be on 5th Avenue between Harrison and Jefferson Street.

Uber will also be operating on Junior Gilliam Way between 5th and 6th Avenue.

Uber is the event’s exclusive ride-share promotional partner. Use code NASHNYE to get your first ride free (up to $20)!

For more transit options including MTA buses and free park and rides, click here.

PARKING

Nearly all parking downtown is paid parking. For a complete list, click here.

A parking lot is set to open just in time for the event at the Historic Buena Vista Neighborhood. It sits at the corner of 10th Avenue North and Scovel Street.