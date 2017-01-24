President Trump Reinstates Mexico City Policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on Monday, including one reinstating the "Mexico City Policy."

The Mexico City Policy is a policy that was created by President Ronald Reagan that prevents federal funding from being sent to women's health organizations outside of the United States that provide or promote abortions.

Since Ronald Reagan was president, every democratic president has rescinded the policy, and every republican president has reinstated the policy.

Following the signing of the executive order, republican congressman Diane Black, a registered nurse and member of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, released the following statement:

“With this compassionate executive order, President Trump has turned the page from a sad chapter in his predecessor’s legacy and has already started to make good on his promises to the millions of pro-life Americans that helped him ascend to this office. On the heels of the 44th anniversary of the heartbreaking Roe vs. Wade decision, this order gives us renewed hope of things to come. I applaud President Trump for protecting the conscience rights of American taxpayers and prioritizing federal funding for organizations that protect life over those that take it away. I look forward to continuing to work with the Trump Administration to restore a culture of life that upholds the dignity of our most vulnerable, both at home and abroad."

Members of the Planned Parenthood leadership in Tennessee had a different opinion of the policy.

"This is not designed to do anything to improve the safety of women around the world, in fact it's going to make it more unsafe for women," Jeff Teague, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee said.

Planned Parenthood provides similar services to people in the United States as many of the organizations that will stop receiving these federal funds provide ushering in questions of what will the Trump administration do in the United States.

Over the weekend, millions of Americans took to the streets to send a message to Washington that women's rights should be a priority and that those rights should not be inhibited.

"There were grandmothers and grandfathers there that cannot believe that here we are in 2017 fighting fights that were settled decades ago," Teague said.

The women's march in Nashville had more than 7,000 people register for the march, but organizers estimate more than 20,000 people showed up, making Saturday's march the largest public demonstration in Nashville's history.

"I hope that the administration, I hope that the legislators here in Tennessee are listening and they're paying attention that people are really, really upset and they are determined to do what they need to do to protect access to services," Teague said, adding that Planned Parenthood officials plan to keep a close eye on Trump's policies, all while providing the best healthcare coverage to women they can.