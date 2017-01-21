Pride Of The Southland Plays In Inaugural Parade

Clear
University of Tennessee marching Band Marches In Inaugural Parade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland marching band showed off their skills at President Trump's inaugural parade.
The band played "Rocky Top" while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, and proudly represented Tennesseans in front of the large crowds watching the parade.
NewsChannel 5 doesn't claim to be experts at lip reading, but President Trump made a remark as the band walked by. He seemed to say "That's a big band, how did their football team do this year?"
This year was the 15th Inaugural Parade for The Pride. The band has marched more than any other civic group in the country.
An estimated 15,000 people gathered in Nashville to march for women's rights as part of the worldwide Women's March spearheaded with a march…
On the day after President Donald Trump took the Oval Office, thousands of women are marching on Washington.
The Justice Department says Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is allowed to work in his administration.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night "to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace."
Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday during a time-honored inauguration ceremony that encapsulated the peaceful…
One person was injured in a shooting near an East Nashville bar.
As anti-trump protests erupted in communities across the country, some towns were celebrating the inauguration.
Protesters took to downtown Nashville in opposition of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Police have responded to a crash in the Madison area involving a MNPS school bus.