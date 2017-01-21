Pride Of The Southland Plays In Inaugural Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland marching band showed off their skills at President Trump's inaugural parade.

The band played "Rocky Top" while marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, and proudly represented Tennesseans in front of the large crowds watching the parade.

NewsChannel 5 doesn't claim to be experts at lip reading, but President Trump made a remark as the band walked by. He seemed to say "That's a big band, how did their football team do this year?"

This year was the 15th Inaugural Parade for The Pride. The band has marched more than any other civic group in the country.