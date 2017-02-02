Protests Held On TN Day Of Action

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Multiple protests and rallies were held throughout Tennessee to celebrate the state-wide Day of Action.
Nearly 3,000 people packed the Coleman Park in Nashville to protest President Trump's immigration ban. The protest was put on by the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.
Pro-immigration rally happening now in Coleman Park. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/I0vZyQD1eN— Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) February 1, 2017
The "We All Belong" vigil and rally featured speakers and even music.
In Murfreesboro, two opposing rallies were held in the same place at the same time.
Community members there also held a "We All Belong" rally, but it clashed with the Pro Trump rally that was also being held in the Public Square.
Protesters from both sides of the issue held passionate, confrontational conversations with the other, but none of them turned violent - some even shared a hug at the end.
