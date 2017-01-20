Rape Reported Near Popular College Bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A well-known bar turned into a crime scene early Thursday morning, and led police on a search for a rapist.

The call came in at Gentleman Jim's on Greenland Drive, just after midnight.



The Murfreesboro officer who responded said he found a 22-year-old woman outside on the grass by the bar, partially clothed and crying.



She was taken to the hospital.



Counselors who help rape victims said they weren't surprised with the number of sexual assault cases they still have to deal with.

"You'd think that they would think twice, but i think with this particular crime, it occurs so frequently, and perpetrators get away with it so much, that they don't think they'll be caught some times," said Shelly Wright with the Domestic Violence Program and Sexual Assault Services.



Police didn't immediately report any suspects in the rape.