Recovery Underway After Man Jumps In Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A recovery effort got underway overnight after a man jumped into the Stones River in an apparent effort to avoid police.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said officers were patrolling a parking lot at Heartland Park when they saw a car parked in the dark.

Officers then approached the vehicle to question the occupants. At some point, one man took off running and jumped into the river.

First responders searched for the man Thursday night. However, the effort quickly changed from a rescue mission to a recovery.

It's still not clear why the person ran from police.

He and two others - another man and a woman - were in the car when police approached.

He reportedly changed his story while being questioned by officers. That's when he allegedly hopped out of the car, ran away, and then jumped in the river.

Officers saw him go under, and he hasn't been seen since.

First responders would be back out at sunrise as they continue to search for the man. He has not yet been identified.

Police have recently stepped up patrols at the park because people aren't supposed to be there after dark.