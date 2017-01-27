Recovery Underway After Man Jumps In Stones River

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 43°
LO: 32°
HI: 47°
LO: 29°
HI: 41°
LO: 30°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A recovery effort got underway overnight after a man jumped into the Stones River in an apparent effort to avoid police.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said officers were patrolling a parking lot at Heartland Park when they saw a car parked in the dark.
Officers then approached the vehicle to question the occupants. At some point, one man took off running and jumped into the river.
First responders searched for the man Thursday night. However, the effort quickly changed from a rescue mission to a recovery.
It's still not clear why the person ran from police.
He and two others - another man and a woman - were in the car when police approached.
He reportedly changed his story while being questioned by officers. That's when he allegedly hopped out of the car, ran away, and then jumped in the river.
Officers saw him go under, and he hasn't been seen since.
First responders would be back out at sunrise as they continue to search for the man. He has not yet been identified.
Police have recently stepped up patrols at the park because people aren't supposed to be there after dark.
A recovery effort got underway overnight after a man jumped into the Stones River in an apparent effort to avoid police.
Authorities have asked the public's help after an elderly couple with dementia went missing while driving back from Kentucky to Paris,…
One person was killed and two others were injured in an early-morning crash in the Priest Lake area of Davidson County.
Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have responded to a fatal shooting in Nashville.
An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Nashville International Airport.
Artists from the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy gathered to celebrate their nominations for the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on…
The new Rutherford County Sheriff and a top prosecutor sat down with NewsChannel 5 to talk what it will take to fix the Rutherford County…
Burglars smashed in windows, ransacked offices, and stole up to $800 from A New Leash on Life, a small, non-profit animal rescue located on…