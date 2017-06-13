Rehabilitation System Fails Woodland Hills Escapee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kuyvonta Cain was one of two dozen young people who escaped from the Woodland Hills Correctional Facility in 2014, last week the 20-year-old with a lengthy criminal history was shot a killed, leaving some to wonder if the system charged with rehabilitating him is broken.

After his release from Woodland Hills, Cain was arrested nearly a half-dozen times. In 2016 he was charged with attempted murder and according to officials was convicted of aggravated assault just two weeks ago.

So what went wrong? Why didn't the system meant to help Cain work?

"The time frame you have to work with them is too short, the ultimate goal is to return them to the home they came from. It is a recipe for disaster ," says Jim Todd who spent close to a decade as a juvenile prosecutor.

Todd says DCS needs to work to give young people life skills to help set them up for success when they are eventually released.

"You return them to the same environment they came from it’s never going to work"