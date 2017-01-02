Resolutions Made In The New Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Like most years, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2017 is weight loss.

According to statisticbrain.com 45 percent of Americans make resolutions for the new year.

Several people got their first workout of the new year in on Monday at Nashville Athletic Club on Harding Place.

"To better myself. I always try to go to the next level in life, better health, better relationship with my God and with my family. Also trying to travel a bit more this year," said Marcel Hunter.



People are most successful in maintaining their resolutions for the first half of the year.