Rep. Holt Says Lottery Commercial Preys On The Poor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - State Representative Andy Holt has called out the Tennessee Lottery Commission calling their commercials, predatory, disgusting, and out of hand.

Holt brought attention to one of the lottery campaign's commercial that shows a man contemplating whether he should buy food or a lottery ticket.

He told NewsChannel 5 that commercials the commercial and ones similar prey on the poor.



'The Tennessee lottery has gotten much more aggressive in their messaging, messaging that I think is rather unhealthy...We intend to stop this kind of messaging," said Holt.



The Lottery declined to comment on the allegations.