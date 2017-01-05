Residents Upset About Proposed Name Change To Negro Creek Road

It's a name that's historic to some, and offensive to others, and efforts to change the name are opening some old wounds.

"I just believe that people don't have nothing else better to do," said Shannon Daniels.

That's the complaint of many residents on Negro Creek Road, after a proposed name change came to the Maury County board of Commissioners in December.

"To me it's just a name. No one puts it out there or calls anyone that. We have no control over why it's called that but it's because of the history so I don't see it offensive," said Sean Daniels.

But not everyone feels that way. Especially Stand Together Fellowship, a group that formed to change the controversial name to Violet Hardison Road.

We're told Hardison was a freed slave who lived on the route for many years.

Residents say two young black boys died in this creek back in the 1800s, but no one knew their names. So they named the road Negro Creek.

"If you change the name of this road you're going to take the history away. That's just like saying they didn't exists when they change this road," said Sean Daniels.

Though the two groups are not seeing eye to eye, something's got to give.

Maury County Commissioner Terry Potts tells NewsChannel 5 that Stand Together Fellowship and residents who live on that 2-and-a-half-mile stretch will have to come to some sort of agreement by the February 7, 2017 meeting.

"There's bigger things to do then to worry about a name change. Worry about the people and things that cause the racist stuff instead of worrying about a name of a road," said Shannon Daniels.

Residents will have to change their personal information that lists their street address, if the name of the road does change. Though residents don't want the name changed, they would be open to having it changed to the little boys names who allegedly drowned in the creek.

