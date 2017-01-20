Communities feeling under attack, people of certain faiths being labled terrorists. All reasons why the Respect Nashville Coalition has formed to try to put a stop to incidents of hate

There has been an uptick in reported hate crimes, and people living in Nashville are no longer feeling welcomed. That's why the Respect Nashville coalition has formed to let the community know - an attack on one is an attack on everyone.

"You have organizations who are serving their constitutes so here we have a broad base of organizations who are committing to support each other," said Mel Fowler-Green, Executive Director, Metro Human Relations Commission.

Respect Nashville is made up of 7 organizations from different backgrounds, ethnicities and sexual orientations. The coalition hopes to compile statistics on the number of hate crimes, then come up with a response. Making sure no one ever feels alone.