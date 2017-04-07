Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held At Solo East Condos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville's skyrocketing prices have almost made buying real estate a dream, but thanks to a new affordable housing complex that dream can now become a reality.

On Thursday, developers and Mayor Megan Barry hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand new Solo East Condos.

Starting at $170,000, you can get vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, and granite. The gated community sits just five-miles from downtown.

For Nashville, it's an affordable opportunity that doesn't come along often.

"We have folks who are unhoused, people who are poor, people who can't afford the kind of housing that they need and we all want to help them. And Solo East is a great example of filling a price point in the market where you're going to be able to have a condominium in the core of our city," said Mayor Barry.

Condos are still available, but you'll have to act fast. Almost 90 percent of them have already been sold.