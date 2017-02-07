Roads Closed In Columbia During Standoff

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Several roads have been closed due to a standoff situation in Columbia.

Neighbors in the area told NewsChannel 5 that a suicidal person barricaded themselves in an abandoned church.

Police and a SWAT unit responded to the scene, and have been there since 2 p.m. Monday.

All roads near the Maury County Public Library at West 8th Street and South High Street have been blocked.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department were able to contact the person and negotiators were trying to bring about a peaceful and safe resolution.

Residents in the area were encouraged to stay indoors. All others were asked encouraged to avoid the area.