Sheriff Arnold Expected To Enter Guilty Plea

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Embattled Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is expected to enter a guilty plea as part a deal with prosecutors in federal court.

The hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Arnold was originally scheduled to go on trial for corruption charges on February 7.

His co-defendants – uncle John Vanderveer and his former jail administrator Joe Russell – are both also expected to reach plea deals with prosecutors.

Arnold has been incarcerated in Grayson County, Kentucky while awaiting trial.

Just this week, a new interim sheriff Mike Fitzhugh took over at the Rutherford County jail.

Sources told NewsChannel 5 that Arnold and his attorney will ask the federal judge that Arnold be released from jail while he awaits formal sentencing, which will take place within 30 days.

The plea deal is expected to be between 3-10 years in a federal prison, but may still be negotiated Wednesday in open court.

It's worth noting that any and all agreements between the defense and federal prosecutors must first be approved by the federal judge.

Even if the judge grants the plea deal for Arnold, there's no guarantee he will allow him to be released from jail before sentencing.

If Arnold is released, it’s expected that he will not be allowed to return home to his wife and children.

Arnold had been accused, but never charged in a domestic incident late last year involving his wife. If a plea deal is reached with all the defendants there will not be any trial on February 7.