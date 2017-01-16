Runners Participate In Annual 5K For MLK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Runners got ready early Monday morning for Nashville’s annual 5K for MLK.

The race began at 8 a.m. at the East Park Community Center on Woodland Street in East Nashville.

Parking will be available in the area and across the street.

You can still register this morning for $35, while children under 12 can run or walk for free.

The run benefits the Barefoot Republic Camp's scholarship program.

The course will take runners down Woodland Street and across the Cumberland River, where they'll turn around after crossing the Woodland Street Bridge for about a 3 mile run or walk.

The keynote speaker this year was House Speaker Beth Harwell. She began speaking at 7:30 a.m.

