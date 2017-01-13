Rutherford Co. Commissioners Make Fitzhugh New Interim Sheriff

Current
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Rutherford County Commission voted in a 10 to 11 vote to make Mike Fitzhugh the interim Rutherford County Sheriff.
Twelve candidates applied for the job, and the list was narrowed to four that received the majority of the votes.
It then narrowed again leaving the votes at 10 for Dale Armour and 11 for Fitzhugh, who is a retired Rutherford County Sheriff's Captain.
He will serve until the election or if Sheriff Robert Arnold is cleared of his charges.
The complete candidate list was: Dale Armour, Roy Brewer, Michael Fitzhugh, Virgil Gammon, Matthew Harvey, Bill Kennedy, Michael Lenart, Keith Lowery, Thomas Sissom, Max Thomas, Bill West and Tommy Thompson.
Five of the applicants have or had ties with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office including Gammon, a former deputy chief who filed and settled a lawsuit claiming he was fired for revealing information about Arnold's alleged e-cigarettes scheme.
A suspect wanted in the alleged abduction of an elderly woman in Cookeville has been taken into custody.
After compiling crime data for 2016, police with the Metro Nashville Police East Precinct have found that there was a 7.5% drop in crime from…
A dancer at a downtown gentleman's club has filed a lawsuit against the business for wage theft.
A bill introduced at the Tennessee statehouse would require the phrase 'In God We Trust" appear on all Tennessee license plates.
A former paralegal of Andy Allman's came forward to share what she knows about the former attorney, now surrounded in controversy.
Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in the death of his girlfriend.
With time to re-group, there's time to improve. And TDOT snow plow drivers want to respond faster during the next storm.
Tennessee Brew Works celebrated the release of their first high-gravity beer "1927."