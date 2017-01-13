Rutherford Co. Commissioners Make Fitzhugh New Interim Sheriff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Rutherford County Commission voted in a 10 to 11 vote to make Mike Fitzhugh the interim Rutherford County Sheriff.

Twelve candidates applied for the job, and the list was narrowed to four that received the majority of the votes.

It then narrowed again leaving the votes at 10 for Dale Armour and 11 for Fitzhugh, who is a retired Rutherford County Sheriff's Captain.

He will serve until the election or if Sheriff Robert Arnold is cleared of his charges.

The complete candidate list was: Dale Armour, Roy Brewer, Michael Fitzhugh, Virgil Gammon, Matthew Harvey, Bill Kennedy, Michael Lenart, Keith Lowery, Thomas Sissom, Max Thomas, Bill West and Tommy Thompson.

Five of the applicants have or had ties with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office including Gammon, a former deputy chief who filed and settled a lawsuit claiming he was fired for revealing information about Arnold's alleged e-cigarettes scheme.