Rutherford Co. Commissioners Narrowing In On Interim Sheriff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Rutherford County commissioners will deliberate and vote on an interim sheriff to replace Robert Arnold as he awaits his federal trial next month.

The board interviewed 12 candidates on Tuesday during a five hour meeting.

"We were very clear with each one of the candidates that we got to restore order and balance at the sheriff's department," Rutherford County Commissioner Brad Turner said.

The position was vacated after Arnold was sent to a jail in Kentucky on charges of fraud, conspiracy and bribery for allegedly making thousands off of the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to his inmates. His uncle John Vanderveer and former sheriff's administration chief Joe Russell were also charged and will also face a federal charge next month.

The candidates are Dale Armour, Roy Brewer, Michael Fitzhugh, Virgil Gammon, Matthew Harvey, Bill Kennedy, Michael Lenart, Keith Lowery, Thomas Sissom, Max Thomas, Bill West and Tommy Thompson.

Commissioners questioned the applicants on how they will turn the image of the sheriff's department around, how to get the jail certified again and budgeting plans.

"We wanted to know what they will do to not only improve the trust and working relationship between the sheriff's office and county commissioners but most importantly, what they would do restore the trust from the citizens of Rutherford County," Turner added.

Five of the applicants have or had ties with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office including Virgil Gammon, a former deputy chief who filed and settled a lawsuit claiming he was fired for revealing information about Arnold's alleged e-cigarettes scheme.

Thompson was a jail administrator who was believed to have been fired by Arnold for inmate deaths last February.

Half of the applicants were also disciplined, mainly for minor issues, at some point in their law enforcement career.

The infractions included improper supervisor communication, at fault motor vehicle accidents, giving a friend a ride and tardiness.

"I'm hopeful that our commission will have the good judgment to evaluate and review those candidates, I think all 12 of those candidates really want to do the right thing," Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess told NewsChannel 5.

The appointed interim sheriff will serve until the election or if Arnold is cleared of his charges. Some of the candidates have already voiced that they plan on running for election if they are or not chosen for the position.

An interim sheriff will be appointed after Thursday night's commissioners meeting.

The date of swearing in has yet to be determined.