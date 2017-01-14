Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Major Fired

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Major Derrell Cagle has been fired from his position as Facility Administrator of the Rutherford County Detention Center.

In a termination letter, Deputy Chief Keith Lowery said the action was taken because of "persistent deficiencies in management."

The detention center was decertified back in December after a failed inspection.

The letter went on to say Cagle's position was no longer needed following the decertification.