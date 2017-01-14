Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Major Fired

7:14 PM, Jan 13, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Major Derrell Cagle has been fired from his position as Facility Administrator of the Rutherford County Detention Center.

In a termination letter, Deputy Chief Keith Lowery said the action was taken because of "persistent deficiencies in management."

The detention center was decertified back in December after a failed inspection.

The letter went on to say Cagle's position was no longer needed following the decertification.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top