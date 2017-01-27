Ryan Champion Sentenced To Life In Murder For Hire Case

CADIZ, Ky. - A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill his family has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ryan Champion confessed to the murder his mother, father and sister as well as the man he hired to kill them. He pleaded guilty to the four counts of murder in December of 2016.

Their bodies were found inside their Cadiz home on October of 2014.

On Friday, Champion was sentenced to life in prison without parole on all four charges.

