Sanitation Worker Hit By Car In Nashville

7:37 AM, Jan 31, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A sanitation worker was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a car in Nashville.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Cobble Street, not far from Nolensville Pike. 

Officials on the scene said the worker was crossing a neighborhood street when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was known.   

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top