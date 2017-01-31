Sanitation Worker Hit By Car In Nashville

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A sanitation worker was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a car in Nashville.
The incident happened Tuesday morning on Cobble Street, not far from Nolensville Pike.
Officials on the scene said the worker was crossing a neighborhood street when he was struck by a car.
He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information was known.
