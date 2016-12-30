Santa's Pub Owner Gets Married In Bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Wedding bells were ringing at the popular Nashville dive bar, Santa's Pub, when the owner used it for his wedding venue.

Owner, Denzel Irwin tied the knot to his fiancee, Angelina Stillings.

They did it in front of friends, family and bar patrons.

Irwin opened Santa's Pub back in 2011 - all because he wanted something to keep him busy during retirement.