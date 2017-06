NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Scabies outbreak in a Tennessee women's detention facility has spread to a men's prison.

Officials told NewsChannel 5 two cases of scabies were found in the men's CoreCivic facility.

Both inmates and staff were being treated.

The Metro Health Department began their investigation into the outbreak two weeks ago. Officials said it involved 20-25 women at CoreCivic.

