Metro School Placed On Lockdown While Police Search For Armed Subject

Suspect Arrested; Lockdown Lifted

3:21 PM, Apr 10, 2017
4:17 PM, Apr 10, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A school in Davidson County was placed on lockdown for a half hour while officers search for an "armed subject."

Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute at Haynes Park Drive and Kings Lane at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to school officials, Haynes Middle School was placed in lockdown in response from 2:15 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

After a search, officers found the wanted man's vehicle outside of a home. He was believed to be armed. He was then later taken into custody.

The lockdown was then lifted.

