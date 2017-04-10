Metro School Placed On Lockdown While Police Search For Armed Subject
Suspect Arrested; Lockdown Lifted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A school in Davidson County was placed on lockdown for a half hour while officers search for an "armed subject."
Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute at Haynes Park Drive and Kings Lane at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
According to school officials, Haynes Middle School was placed in lockdown in response from 2:15 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
After a search, officers found the wanted man's vehicle outside of a home. He was believed to be armed. He was then later taken into custody.
The lockdown was then lifted.