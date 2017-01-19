Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 47°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
School Patrol: Nashville Ballet
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Ballet held a class for 3-year-olds called "Joy of Dance."
The girl and boy students were taught the fundamentals of ballet which can lead to them learning about imagination, dance terms and teamwork.
Students danced to the Nutcracker, and at the end of class, their parents were invited to join in.
The Nashville Ballet offers classes to all age groups.
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Antioch.
Officers with the White House Police Department arrested a man they said was threatening them with a knife.
Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that killed one person.
Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding a pursuit suspect.
A video of bugs in Dupont Tyler Middle School Prep taken by a student has raised concern among parents.
Officials in Warren County, Kentucky have asked for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.
Citing a critical need to address Tennessee's crumbling roads and bridges, Governor Bill Haslam announced he will introduce legislation which…
Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
If a proposed gas tax goes through as Governor Haslam announced Wednesday, a provision that is part of the plan would pave the way for…