School Patrol: Nashville Ballet

9:55 PM, Jan 18, 2017

School Patrol: Nashville Ballet

WTVF
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Ballet held a class for 3-year-olds called "Joy of Dance."

The girl and boy students were taught the fundamentals of ballet which can lead to them learning about imagination, dance terms and teamwork.

Students danced to the Nutcracker, and at the end of class, their parents were invited to join in.

The Nashville Ballet offers classes to all age groups.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top