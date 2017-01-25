Semi Overturns Near Centennial Boulevard

7:52 AM, Jan 25, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A semi has overturned in an industrial area just west of downtown Nashville.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning near Cockrilll Bend Boulevard and Westbelt Drive, near John C. Tune Airport and Centennial Boulevard. 

It’s unclear at this point what caused the truck to overturn.

No additional details were available. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top