Semi Overturns Near Centennial Boulevard

Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 46°
HI: 45°
LO: 36°
HI: 42°
LO: 32°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A semi has overturned in an industrial area just west of downtown Nashville.
The incident was reported Wednesday morning near Cockrilll Bend Boulevard and Westbelt Drive, near John C. Tune Airport and Centennial Boulevard.
It’s unclear at this point what caused the truck to overturn.
No additional details were available.
President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for "a major investigation" into voter fraud.
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northern Davidson County.
Police have asked the public's help in catching a suspect who robbed a pizza place in the Melrose area of Nashville.
A semi has overturned in an industrial area just west of downtown Nashville.
A suspect wanted in a string of hotel robberies in the Nashville area has been taken into custody.
Plans for the wall, a key campaign promise, will come on just the sixth day of Trump’s presidency.
People who sell the street newspaper The Contributor in Murfreesboro have gotten citations rather than making money after city councilors…
Metro Nashville School Board members voted to move the location of Hillwood High School to Bellevue.
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting near an East Nashville bar.