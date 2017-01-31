Sexual Violence Under Investigation At Vanderbilt University

5:17 PM, Jan 31, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The federal government has opened an investigation into sexual violence at Vanderbilt University, the second federal investigation into the Nashville school.

The investigation began Jan. 13. Details of the investigation have not been made public, and it was not known what prompted it.

Vanderbilt Assistant Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Latt said Vanderbilt officials would be cooperating with the investigation.

The other investigation began in 2014. Eight investigations for possible violations of Title IX are underway at five Tennessee campuses. Title IX dictates how universities must respond to incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

Two former Vanderbilt football players were convicted last year in the 2013 sexual assault of a female student. Also last year, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville settled a sexual assault lawsuit brought by eight women for $2.48 million but admitted no wrongdoing.

