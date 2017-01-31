Sexual Violence Under Investigation At Vanderbilt University

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The federal government has opened an investigation into sexual violence at Vanderbilt University, the second federal investigation into the Nashville school.
The investigation began Jan. 13. Details of the investigation have not been made public, and it was not known what prompted it.
Vanderbilt Assistant Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Latt said Vanderbilt officials would be cooperating with the investigation.
The other investigation began in 2014. Eight investigations for possible violations of Title IX are underway at five Tennessee campuses. Title IX dictates how universities must respond to incidents of sexual harassment and assault.
Two former Vanderbilt football players were convicted last year in the 2013 sexual assault of a female student. Also last year, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville settled a sexual assault lawsuit brought by eight women for $2.48 million but admitted no wrongdoing.
Two people were killed in a four-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. Two others were injured in the wreck.
The Nashville Fire Department has confirmed that one of its firefighters was the man shot late Monday night by Cheatham County deputies.
Senate Democrats are boycotting a committee vote on Steven Mnuchin, President Trump's nominee for Treasury secretary.
A sanitation worker was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a car in Nashville.
Forty percent of food produced in the U.S. is never eaten, and 95% of that food ends up in a landfill. Mayor Megan Barry has called on…
Crews have been called to the scene of a reported propane tank fire in Nashville.
A 17-year-old was taken into custody following a shooting in downtown Nashville.
Sally Yates had been in the crossfire over her constitutional duty before her ouster Monday night as acting attorney general.