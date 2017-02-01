Shelbyville Police Search For Chase Suspect

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Shelbyville Police Department asked for the public's help in finding a man that led officers on a high speed chase.

The suspect, Josh N. Brown of Shelbyville, led officers on pursuit on Belmont Avenue and eventually fled on foot off 130W just south of Riverbend Country Club.

Officers spent hours searchign a heavily wooded area, but the search was called off.

Anyone with information on where Josh Brown may be was asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811 or Crimestoppers at 931-685-4300.