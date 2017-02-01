Shelbyville Police Search For Chase Suspect

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 55°
LO: 42°
HI: 45°
LO: 34°
HI: 42°
LO: 31°
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Shelbyville Police Department asked for the public's help in finding a man that led officers on a high speed chase.
The suspect, Josh N. Brown of Shelbyville, led officers on pursuit on Belmont Avenue and eventually fled on foot off 130W just south of Riverbend Country Club.
Officers spent hours searchign a heavily wooded area, but the search was called off.
Anyone with information on where Josh Brown may be was asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811 or Crimestoppers at 931-685-4300.
A teen was critically injured in a crash on Nolensville Road near the Nashville Zoo.
President Donald Trump will nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Trump announced Tuesday night at the White House.
Reversing a century-old stance, the Boy Scouts of America announced they will accept members based on their gender identity.
Officials with the Shelbyville Police Department asked for the public's help in finding a man that led officers on a high speed chase.
At midnight Wednesday morning, time will run out to sign up for health insurance under the affordable care act, even though big questions…
Four Fort Campbell soldiers were injured when a helicopter crashed during a training incident.
Two people were killed in a four-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch. Two others were injured in the wreck.
Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said the executive order on immigration laws does not appear to make any changes on how the sheriff's…