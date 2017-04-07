Sheriff Deputy Shares Story Of Being Hit On Side Of Interstate

Sgt. Jimmy Brown shows us the bruises left from an accident Saturday. They may look bad but it could've been so much worse.

Brown was patrolling for speeders on I-24 when he pulled over a speeding car. "Every other stop that day I went to the passenger side," Brown explained.

This time, however he approached the driver's side window and was there just a few moments when he heard something on his right. "I thought to myself , 'that don't'…and that's about as far as I got in my thought," he said.

Another car slammed into the back of Browns patrol SUV, which hit the car he was standing next to. Brown was thrown into the interstate.

"As I was laying in the road I could hear the driver of the vehicle that hit my car screaming from pain," said Brown.

Thankfully, the drivers on I-24 slowed down enough to react. "I think that's what saved me, that they actually had stopped or had room to stop," he said.

He credits the Move Over Law with saving his life. "The Lord wasn't ready for me to come home so he left me here," said Brown.

Investigators believe the driver who hit them was passing vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate, a wreck less move that nearly cost two men their lives.

The driver that was initially pulled over stayed at the scene the entire time and even asked for his ticket but was never issued one.

Brown is on light duty for now but it won't be long until he's back on patrol. "It's going to be a little different. That doesn't mean I'm going to stop doing what I do," said Brown. "My whole purpose is to get out there and catch people that are driving unlike what they should be.”

The driver who hit him is still in the hospital, charges against him are pending.