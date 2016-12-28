Single-Engine Plane Goes Missing In East Tenn.

Current
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - The wreckage for a single-engine plane reported missing in East Tennessee has been discovered. There were no survivors.
Officials were called out to search the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a single-engine Cessna 182 that went missing late Monday.
The plane took off from Florida and was headed for the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.
The aircraft reportedly disappeared south of the airport sometime before 7:30 p.m. Reports indicated park rangers are working with the Civil Air Patrol to find the missing plane.
Three people were on the plane, a family member told WVLT. David Starling, the pilot, was on board, along with his girlfriend, Kim Smith, and his son, 8-year-old Hunter Starling.
It was unclear was caused the crash.
Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to…
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
A 16-year-old Wilson County boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.
An Alzheimer's patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.