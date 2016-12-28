Single-Engine Plane Goes Missing In East Tenn.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - The wreckage for a single-engine plane reported missing in East Tennessee has been discovered. There were no survivors.

Officials were called out to search the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a single-engine Cessna 182 that went missing late Monday.

The plane took off from Florida and was headed for the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

The aircraft reportedly disappeared south of the airport sometime before 7:30 p.m. Reports indicated park rangers are working with the Civil Air Patrol to find the missing plane.

Three people were on the plane, a family member told WVLT. David Starling, the pilot, was on board, along with his girlfriend, Kim Smith, and his son, 8-year-old Hunter Starling.

It was unclear was caused the crash.