Single-Engine Plane Goes Missing In East Tenn.

6:15 AM, Dec 27, 2016
10:40 PM, Dec 27, 2016

No survivors were found after the wreckage of a small plane crash was found in Sevier County.

A single-engine plane has been reported missing in East Tennessee.

David Starling, his girlfriend, Kim Smith, and his son, 8-year-old Hunter Starling, were on board. (photo: WVLT)

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - The wreckage for a single-engine plane reported missing in East Tennessee has been discovered. There were no survivors. 

Officials were called out to search the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a single-engine Cessna 182 that went missing late Monday.

The plane took off from Florida and was headed for the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.  

The aircraft reportedly disappeared south of the airport sometime before 7:30 p.m. Reports indicated park rangers are working with the Civil Air Patrol to find the missing plane. 

Three people were on the plane, a family member told WVLT. David Starling, the pilot, was on board, along with his girlfriend, Kim Smith, and his son, 8-year-old Hunter Starling.  

It was unclear was caused the crash. 

 

