Smyrna Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

SMYRNA, Tenn. - Smyrna Police Department officials have asked for the public's help in finding a hotel armed robbery suspect.

Two men allegedly robbed the clerk at the Hilton garden on Highwood Boulevard in Smyrna.

Police said they asked about a room, but then showed the clerk a folding box cutter knife and demanded all the cash in the desk. After he gave them the money, they then duct taped him to a char in a nearby office.

One of the men was described as being in his 40’s and about 5’6” with brown and grey hair.

The other suspect was described as being approximately 6’3”, having a brown goatee and wearing a black ball cap. He was described as being in his 20’s or 30’s.

Both subjects left the area in a dark colored sedan.



Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433.