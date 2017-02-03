Snapchat Photo At Springfield High Being Investigated

Cloudy
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A Snapchat of a teen pointing a gun at someone at school has gone viral, and raised concern for plenty of parents.
The photo shows a gun pointed at a black student sitting in a desk in a Robertson County classroom. It was covered with the filter that read "Young, Black and Proud Celebrating Black History Month."
Robertson County School officials confirmed that it did happen at Springfield High School Wednesday, but said the gun was not real.
Two students were being investigated and could be suspended, expelled or moved to an alternative program.
