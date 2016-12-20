Southwest Airlines Site Crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southwest Airlines website has crashed during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 20, 2016

The site went down Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The company said they were investigating the cause and would adjust accommodations for all affected.

It was unclear how long the site would be down.