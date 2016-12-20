Southwest Airlines Site Crashes

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southwest Airlines website has crashed during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected. December 20, 2016
The site went down Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The company said they were investigating the cause and would adjust accommodations for all affected.
It was unclear how long the site would be down.
Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.
A man showed up at the hospital with an injury from a shooting saying he was shot during a robbery.