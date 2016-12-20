Southwest Airlines Site Crashes

2:55 PM, Dec 20, 2016
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southwest Airlines website has crashed during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

 

The site went down Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The company said they were investigating the cause and would adjust accommodations for all affected.

It was unclear how long the site would be down.

