Spring Brings Painful Fire Ants To Mid-State Homes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - With the arrival of warmer weather, fire ants have invaded the yards of many Middle Tennessee homes.

One Franklin mom said her 2 and a-half year old son was attacked by the insects when he thought a fire ant hill was a pile of dirt.

She said she found dozens of red marks all over his arms and legs.

"I just want parents to know and be mindful that these ant piles are no joke and Id hate for their children to get hurt just like my child did," she said.



Arrow Exterminators in Franklin said there can be thousands of fire ants in one mound.

They suggest checking around your house and if you find one to stay away from it and call the experts.