Spring Hill Police Search For Runaway

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - Police in Spring Hill have asked the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

Officials with Spring Hill Police said 16-year-old Sergio Delossantos refused to return home Wednesday night or tell his mother his location.

Delossantos was last seen driving a blue, four-door 2000 Honda Accord with Tennessee License Plate V4199K.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com