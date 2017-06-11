Black & Decker Plant To Add 250 Jobs, Upgrades

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker has announced it’s investing $29 million in upgrades for its Jackson plant, and it’s planning to add about 255 new jobs.

The Jackson Sun reported the new upgrades were part of plans to create a model for new advanced manufacturing techniques, systems, and processes.

Tim Perra, vice president of communications for Stanley Black & Decker, said the Jackson plant was a good site for the upgrade "because of the volume of people that work here, caliber of people that work here, and the availability of a high-quality workforce."

The company has been planning to bring its Jackson-based 500,000-square-foot distribution center back into full service.

The new jobs and investment will be implemented over the next three years.