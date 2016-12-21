SNAP Food Aid Signups To Start Thursday For Wildfire Victims

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
HI: 55°
LO: 31°
HI: 54°
LO: 49°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials have been starting to accept applications from victims of deadly East Tennessee wildfires who need temporary help buying food.
On Thursday, the state Department of Human Services will start accepting applications for Disaster Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits. Signups will continue Friday and from December 28 through 30.
Applicants don't have to be SNAP recipients. Current beneficiaries may receive additional help.
An electronic benefit transfer card will provide families up to a one-month allotment depending on household size. The aid can be used for up to 90 days.
Applicants must live or work in Sevier County, have unreimbursed wildfire expenses and meet income requirements. Applicants must sign up at the Sevier County Department of Human Services or the county Health Department.
The Gatlinburg-area wildfires killed 14 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was reportedly harassed onboard a flight, causing the removal of two men.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.