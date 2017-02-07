Still No Headstone Placed On Senator Fred Thompson's Grave

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - Fred Thompson was a respected lawyer, accomplished actor and U.S. Senator, but nearly 18 months after his death no headstone has yet to be placed on his grave.

The late Fred Thompson was and always will be one of Tennessee's favorite sons.

In many ways, he was larger than life.

His folksy demeanor and commanding presence served him well as both an actor ... and a U-S Senator from Tennessee.

He was a national figure, but Thompson never forgot where he came from.

"Lawrenceburg loved Fred Thompson. It was our Fred Thompson. We allowed the rest of the world to share in Fred Thompson," said Blake Lay, one of Thompson's good friends.

So when Thompson died at age 73 two years ago there was never any question where he'd be buried.

"This is the Thompson plot. His a daughter and father and mom," said Lay showing us the Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg.

"He was very close to his mom his whole life and he was buried next to his mom," said Lay.

But here's the thing: You wouldn't know it by looking -- except for this flower display. Lay knows what people are wondering: Why after nearly 18 months is there still no headstone on the grave?

The answer? Logistics.

"It's all according to ordering stuff from overseas and getting it in," said Lay who added that Thompson's widow Jeri was very specific about what she wanted.

"She picked a stone out that had to be brought in from India. Then there were delays coming from India. Then there were some special vases that delay things a little more," said Lay.

But now he said the stone has arrived and the proper etching is being added. The rock might be imported, but don't expect anything extravagant.

"He wanted something very simple - not an elaborate thing," said Lay.

And he said knowing the humble Thompson -- he's probably amused at the fuss being made over his grave site.

There's no doubt he's sitting up there chuckling with you and me standing in the rain right now talking about his headstone."

We're told the headstone should be placed at the grave site before the end of the month.