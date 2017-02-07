Strong, Severe Storms Could Impact Morning Commute

5:44 AM, Feb 7, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Strong to severe storms are expected to move through Middle Tennessee and could impact the morning commute.

Early Tuesday morning, a line of storms began moving into western portions of the area, particularly along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Another round is projected to move through later in the day.  

Thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread throughout Tuesday, with gusty winds and small hail possible.

Drivers should allow extra time for the morning commute. 

 

