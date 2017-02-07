Strong, Severe Storms Could Impact Morning Commute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Strong to severe storms are expected to move through Middle Tennessee and could impact the morning commute.

Early Tuesday morning, a line of storms began moving into western portions of the area, particularly along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Another round is projected to move through later in the day.

Thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread throughout Tuesday, with gusty winds and small hail possible.

A few of these storms could produce small hail this morning. Team coverage continues #NOWonNC5 #tnwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/4JPmnTJNDA — Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) February 7, 2017

Drivers should allow extra time for the morning commute.