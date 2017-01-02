Storms Possible Across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.

The storms were expected to move through late Monday night.

NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Lelan Statom said the Middle Tennessee area could see a few strong storms.

However, the more severe weather would be further south.

By early Wednesday, much colder temperatures will begin moving into the area with highs only in the 30s. Visit the Storm 5 Weather page for the latest forecast updates. 
 

