Storms Possible Across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.
The storms were expected to move through late Monday night.
NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Lelan Statom said the Middle Tennessee area could see a few strong storms.
One or two strong storms are possible tonight, but the greater risk is south of TN. We'll keep an eye on it. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/3wldPrG32d— Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) January 2, 2017
However, the more severe weather would be further south.
By early Wednesday, much colder temperatures will begin moving into the area with highs only in the 30s. Visit the Storm 5 Weather page for the latest forecast updates.
