Students Give To Domestic Violence Victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Public School students gave back to domestic violence survivors with donations to nonprofit organizations.

Despite being on Christmas break, a total of 75 kids were back in school Tuesday afternoon to help Girls Inc. and MEND they also heard from a survivor herself.

Students even made "carry trays" for shelter residents which can be used for a variety of different things.

Those involved said events like this are important to teach young people that it's not just about themselves.

"It's really, really important for young people to learn the importance of giving back the importance of loving and caring about people other than yourself. So we love taking this opportunity to have our young people learn those lessons, come and enjoy such a great holiday season, but also be able to get something out of it. It definitely moves the heart more to do something for somebody else than it does to sometimes even just do it for yourself," said Shan Foster.



All of those "carry trays" that were made and decorated will be given to those staying at the YWCA's Weaver Domestic Violence Center over the holidays.