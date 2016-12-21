Students Give To Domestic Violence Victims

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Public School students gave back to domestic violence survivors with donations to nonprofit organizations.
Despite being on Christmas break, a total of 75 kids were back in school Tuesday afternoon to help Girls Inc. and MEND they also heard from a survivor herself.
Students even made "carry trays" for shelter residents which can be used for a variety of different things.
Those involved said events like this are important to teach young people that it's not just about themselves.
"It's really, really important for young people to learn the importance of giving back the importance of loving and caring about people other than yourself. So we love taking this opportunity to have our young people learn those lessons, come and enjoy such a great holiday season, but also be able to get something out of it. It definitely moves the heart more to do something for somebody else than it does to sometimes even just do it for yourself," said Shan Foster.
All of those "carry trays" that were made and decorated will be given to those staying at the YWCA's Weaver Domestic Violence Center over the holidays.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was reportedly harassed onboard a flight, causing the removal of two men.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.