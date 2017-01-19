Students Take Field Trip To See 'Hidden Figures'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A group of Nashville students took a field trip to the movie theater to go see Hidden Figures.

It quickly became the number one movie in the country. The movies tells the true story of a group of African American women mathematicians in the 1960's, who helped NASA launch astronauts into space.

On Thursday, 50 Stratford High School students were given "scholarships" to view the film at Opry Mills.

Principal Michael Steele explained why it was so important.

"I've been to hundreds of movies, and some of them have been really inspirational and made me want to go do some great things, you know; so what I'm hoping is that this movie will be inspirational for them so they can see that they don't have to put barriers in their future - that they can fight through any adversity, and still be highly successful and they can contribute to a greater good," Steele said.

Attorney Douglas Johnston and his wife, donated the tickets to the school for the students' field trip.