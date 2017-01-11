Suspects Arrested In Nolensville Homicide

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a Nolensville father.

Police were called to the home of 43-year-old Bobby Ward on Jan. 2. Ward's 10-year-old son called 911 after he heard gunshots then found his dad's body.

Agents arrested Miles Richardson Holt, of Franklin, and Jonathon Kyle Elliott, of Antioch Wednesday.

Both were charged with one count of criminal homicide and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Holt’s bond was set at $750,000. Elliott’s bond was set at $850,000.

Ward was from Clarksville and left behind three sons. He was described as a father who always worked to provide for his family.