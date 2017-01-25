Suspect Arrested In String Of Hotel Robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of motel robberies throughout Davidson and surrounding counties.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Robin Phillips Tuesday night located Phillips in a room at the Executive Inn on Harding Place.

He was wanted in connection to a series of motel robberies in Davidson, Wilson & Rutherford Counties.

He was most recently reported as a suspect in a hotel robbery in Mt. Juliet.