Suspect Arrested In West Nashville Homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 20-year-old’s murder in west Nashville.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Edwin Thompson was taken into custody Monday at a motel on West Trinity Lane.

Thompson had previously been named a suspect in the death of Giovanni Mitchell on January 16.

Mitchell was found fatally shot after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots shortly before 11:30 p.m.

At 11:22 p.m., police tried to stop Mitchell's car near Charlotte Avenue and 40th Avenue North, but the driver sped away and crashed into a fence near a Metro Public Works building. The suspect got out and fled on foot.

Investigators later released surveillance photos taken from a nearby business. Thompson was named a suspect in the case on Friday.